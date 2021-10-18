MEMPHIS — It looks like Penny Hardaway and his much talked about Tigers are still in prove it mode as the A.P. Preseason poll is out and, while the U of M is a Top 25 team, it is not a Top Ten team.

The Tigers picked 12th in the preseason.

Much lower than I expected and much lower, I think, that this team deserves.

Here’s a look at the preseason poll with Gonzaga, an overwhelming number one.

The ‘Zags getting 55 first place votes.

The other eight going to number-2 UCLA.

Kansas, Villanova and Texas round out the top five.

The rest of the top ten has Michigan, Purdue, Baylor, Duke and Kentucky.

The Tigers are at 12.

Alabama, who the Tigers play in the non conference, opens at number-14. Houston is 15th, though the Cougars were picked to win the American, ahead of the Tigers.

Arkansas is 16th.

Tennessee and it’s loaded freshman class is 18th.

Auburn, the fifth SEC team in the poll, starts at 22.