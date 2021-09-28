Tigers open preseason practice with talented roster and lofty expectations

MEMPHIS — They are one of the most talked about college basketball teams in the country.

Okay, they are ‘the’ most talked about college basketball program in the nation.

Two five stars.

The number one recruiting class in the country.

Larry Brown, Rasheed Wallace, Cody Toppert and Penny Hardaway make up the coaching staff..

Tuesday, Hardaway put his team through itsr first practice of the preseason.

The first of 30 and right away, the size, skill and athleticism of this projected, preseason top ten team was on full display.

The sights and sounds from the first @Memphis_MBB practice of the season. Trust me—stay until the end.#jalenduren pic.twitter.com/1E6R8bG951 — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) September 29, 2021

From five stars Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates to Oregon transfer Chandler Lawson to returning first team all-AAC selection Landers Nolley, this team is loaded and locked in on a singular goal.

“It was great. Obviously we’ve been together for a minute. Emoni was the last person to come but it’s getting there. They’re buying into the things that we’re selling,” Hardaway said. “We know where we want to be. We want to be in the NCAA Tournament and everybody understands, that’s the purpose. Everybody’s working really hard.”

“It’s exciting. We have a lot of talent and a great coaching staff,” said Tigers forward DeAndre Williams. “We’re just putting everything together and looking forward to having a huge year.”

Newcomer Earl Timberlake and Alex Lomax, both sitting out the Tigers first practice.

Both nursing minor injuries.

Lomax a shoulder.

Timberlake is doing non contact work after neck surgery a couple of months ago but Hardaway says he will be 100-percent this season.