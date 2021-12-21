HONOLULU – Despite a disappointing 6 and 6 season, snapping a run of seven straight 8-win campaigns, the Tiger football team, this year’s Tiger football team, has a chance to do something never done in program history.

That’s win a bowl game in back to back seasons.

While the U of M is in Hawaii and making an eighth straight bowl game appearance, the Tigers have never won back to back bowls as they get set for their Christmas Eve showdown with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

A perfect way to go out for seniors like tight end Sean Dykes.

“At the end of the day, we still have a chance to make history and that’s what we’re trying to do. Something that’s never been done in Memphis,” Dykes said. “Just keeping that winning culture going and established. It’s something me and the seniors want to do as we leave. Keep it better than we found it.”