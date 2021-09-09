Tigers LB JJ Russell: ‘Memphis defense is about to come back’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tigers defense is ready to make a statement this season.

They held Nicholls State to just 3.6 yards per rush and 199 passing yards in the Tigers 42-17 win over the Colonels.

Linebacker JJ Russell said this defense is ready for Arkansas State and they’re ready for this team to have the respect they deserve.

“That run game is one we’ve seen enough,” said Russell. “This defense isn’t like a new defense, we should all be pretty honed in on the run game that we’ve seen. We’ve played that run game many times. So, I think the biggest thing is just playing fast. The passion — like I’m trying not curse right now, but man just playing fast. I’m done playing with people. Like when I say Memphis defense is about to come back. I’m done playing with people. That’s about as simple as I can put it and as clean as you’re going to get it.”

The Tigers match up against Arkansas State is Saturday at Liberty Bowl Stadium, kickoff is set at 3 p.m.

