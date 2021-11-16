MEMPHIS — With the Tigers mired in early foul trouble, former Cordova star Tyler Harris came off the bench and scored 11 of his team high 18 points as 11th ranked Memphis remained undefeated with a 90-74 win over Saint Louis.

The Tigers putting four players in double figures…Harris and three of Penny Hardaway’s heralded freshman.

Emoni Bates had 16, Jalen Duren added 13 points and Josh Minott finished with 12. Duren and Minott combining to go a perfect 8 for 8 from the field. Duren also had eight rebounds and six blocks as the Tigers held the Billikens, who came in averaging 103 points a game, to just 31 percent from the floor.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. led Saint Louis (3-1) with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Marten Linssen scored 11 points. Francis Okoro grabbed 13 rebounds for the Billikens.