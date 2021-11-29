MEMPHIS — After locking down an eighth straight bowl bid thanks to a season ending win over Tulane Saturday night, the Memphis Tigers are island bound for Christmas this year.

The U of M accepting a bid to the Hawaii Bowl in Honolulu on Monday. A game that will be played on Christmas Eve against a team from the Mountain West Conference, yet to be determined.

It’s the Tigers first ever trip to the Hawaii Bowl but the 15th bowl game in school history, as they look to extend their bowl winning streak to two straight after last season’s victory in the Montgomery Bowl. That was the Tigers first bowl win since 2014.