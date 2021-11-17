MEMPHIS — “He’s the best walk-on in the country, by a long shot.”

When do you ever see a walk-on lead a Top 20 team, or any team for that matter, in scoring?

It happened Tuesday night for the 11th-ranked Tigers.

But let’s be honest, Tyler Harris, the former Cordova star, is not your typical walk-on.

I mean, he’s top ten in U of M history in three-pointers and, after a year at Iowa State, is back with his hometown team.

Against Saint Louis, Harris played huge off the bench for the Tigers, scoring a team high 18 points, knocking down four threes in leading the U of M to a third straight win.

Harris played two seasons for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers but, in search of more playing time, transferred to Ames, Iowa. When that didn’t work and despite a loaded roster with the number-one recruiting class in the country, Harris knew he had to come home again. Coming up big for the Tigers—just like old times.

“Ah, it felt good. Felt like that’s how it’s supposed to be. Felt like a dream-like moment that I already lived,” Harris said. “Knew we were gonna have a lot of talent. Knew it was going to be hard to be on the floor but, I just wanted to be on a team that was going to be able to win and I felt here was the best bet for me.”

<“I knew he didn’t want to leave. I think he felt like he was forced to leave so his heart never really left Memphis,” Hardaway said. “This is where he always wanted to be and, when he wanted to come back, it made sense to me. I didn’t even think about it. It just made sense to me because he’s a weapon. Tyler Harris is a weapon. He can come in on any given night and do what he did tonight. It’s just who he’s always been when he’s given opportunities.”

Harris and the Tigers get another opportunity on Friday night when they close out their season opening homestand against Western Kentucky before heading to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the NIT Season Tip-Off.