Tigers’ Goodman selected by the Rockies on Day two of MLB Draft

Catcher Hunter Goodman (35) during the Memphis vs. Cincinnati Baseball game on 04182021.

ARLINGTON, Tenn. – Anyone who has ever seen Tigers’ slugger Hunter Goodman play knows he can hit a baseball a mile high.

So no better place for him to start his pro career than in the Mile High City.

Goodman drafted in the fourth round Monday by the Colorado Rockies on day two of the Major League Baseball Draft after tying the program record with 21 home runs this season.

Over his three years with the U of M, Goodman, an Arlington high school product, hit 323 with 41 homers and 149 rbi.

“It was awesome getting the phone call knowing, okay, your time’s coming in a few picks.  You’re about to see your name come across the screen,” Goodman said. “Honestly, it can be a relief too.  There’s times you’re sitting there waiting and you’re like, okay, when am I going to get this?  When am I going to get this?  Honestly, it was just awesome.  I’m ready to get going and get out there and play.”

