MEMPHIS – A day after adding Northern Illinois’ Jay Ducker to the running back room, the Tigers losing a player to the transfer portal in former Whitehaven Tiger Kylan Watkins.

Watkins ran for just 51 yards last year before a season ending foot injury and leaves the U of M with over 1000 yards of total offense and six touchdowns over his three seasons in the Blue and Gray.

Watkins will have one year of eligibility remaining.