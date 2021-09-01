Tigers defense leaning on Super Seniors for success in 2021

MEMPHIS — It is one of the few, very few positives to come out of this ongoing pandemic.

Super seniors.

Those athletes given an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Something the Memphis Tigers have taken advantage of, especially on defense where six members of the Tigers two deep roster including starting linebackers Thomas Pickens out of MUS and JJ Russell are back for another run with the U of M.

Another chance to lead a Tigers defense looking to take major strides in year two under defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre and instill fear in their opponents.

“Even in our conference, even with the accomplishments that we have, we still aren’t considered the big dog coming into the season every year. In order to get it from not being a surprise, we gotta step in, we gotta choke people out,” said Tigers linebacker JJ Russell. “In order to get respect, we gotta really show it. When people see Memphis on their schedule, like some fear should go in their heart cause we’re coming.”

Beginning Saturday night at the Liberty Bowl against Nicholls. Kickoff 6 pm.