MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers earned their first NCAA Tournament win since 2011 with a resounding 3-0 win over LSU Sunday afternoon in front of a Track & Soccer Complex record crowd of 1,309 in Memphis, Tenn.

The Tigers (14-4-2) advance to play at No. 1 seed Duke in the second round Friday. The game time will be announced after the conclusion of all first-round games. LSU’s season ends with an 11-8-1 record.

Playing in their fourth-consecutive NCAA Tournament, the Tigers earned their first tournament win since 2011.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group of kids,” Memphis head coach Brooks Monaghan said. “I’ve been doing this for 22 years, and I said it pretty early this season that we have a special group. I’m delighted for this group and looking forward to getting back out there and doing it again.

“Having this many people at today’s game is massive. I had so many people come up to me and say ‘man, this is fun.’ That’s what sports are about. You want people to have a good time. When I walked over after the game, the joy and the excitement was there. The fans helped us in a big way today.”

KEY MOMENTS

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Jocelyn Alonzo got the Tigers on the board in the 50th minute off an assist from Tanya Boychuk .

got the Tigers on the board in the 50th minute off an assist from . Aubrey Mister got into the action in a big way after that, scoring Memphis’ second goal in the 74th minute and assisting on its third four minutes later.

got into the action in a big way after that, scoring Memphis’ second goal in the 74th minute and assisting on its third four minutes later. The Tigers’ third goal was converted by Bryana Buttar .

. Mister and Buttar came off the bench and played 28 and eight minutes in the match, respectively.

NOTABLES

Memphis outshot LSU in the match 19-5 and 13-3 in the second half.

Memphis goalkeeper Elizabeth Moberg and the Tiger defense have worked five-straight shutouts.

and the Tiger defense have worked five-straight shutouts. The Tigers are unbeaten in their last four matches against SEC opponents, defeating LSU, Alabama and drawing with No. 23 Ole Miss this season and knocking off No. 6 Vanderbilt last year.

Memphis absorbed NCAA Tournament defeats in 2016, 2018, 2019 and the spring 2021 season since its last tournament win in 2011.