Tigers DB Greg Rubin ranks No. 1 in nation in pass breakups

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHISM, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers defensive back Greg Rubin leads the nation in pass break ups with 10.

The true freshman from White Station has 18 total tackles and one tackle for loss after three games, including 8 tackles in the Tigers win over Mississippi State. Rubin doesn’t mind teams targeting him because of his young age.

“I knew they were going to go at me because I was a freshman, so yeah I embrace it, Rubin said. “I liked it because that gives me a chance to make plays and I like to compete.”

“The thing that I keep saying about these young men that I just love coaching them and I said it last year too, they just have a fight to them, they just have a belief to them, they just keep playing,” said Tigers Defensive Coordinator Mike MacIntyre. “It might look ugly, they’re making a play then they’re playing really well. The whole team’s that way there’s no doubt about it, but I’m with the defensive guys all of them and they just keep fighting, keep playing.”

The Tigers host UTSA Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Collierville church holds community prayer service after deadly mass shooting at Kroger

Tennessee law enforcement search possible apartment of suspect in Collierville Kroger mass shooting

Kroger Employee ran from gunshots

COVID-sniffing dogs used at Oxford, MS Black Keys concert

One dead, two detained after shooting on FedEx parking lot in Memphis

WFLA Now: Arrest Warrant Issued for Brian Laundrie, But Not for Gabby Petito's Homicide

More News