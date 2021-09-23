Tigers DB Greg Rubin ranks No. 1 in nation in pass breakups

MEMPHISM, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers defensive back Greg Rubin leads the nation in pass break ups with 10.

The true freshman from White Station has 18 total tackles and one tackle for loss after three games, including 8 tackles in the Tigers win over Mississippi State. Rubin doesn’t mind teams targeting him because of his young age.

“I knew they were going to go at me because I was a freshman, so yeah I embrace it, Rubin said. “I liked it because that gives me a chance to make plays and I like to compete.”



“The thing that I keep saying about these young men that I just love coaching them and I said it last year too, they just have a fight to them, they just have a belief to them, they just keep playing,” said Tigers Defensive Coordinator Mike MacIntyre. “It might look ugly, they’re making a play then they’re playing really well. The whole team’s that way there’s no doubt about it, but I’m with the defensive guys all of them and they just keep fighting, keep playing.”

The Tigers host UTSA Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.