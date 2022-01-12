ORLANDO — Playing shorthanded again with DeAndre Williams (back), Earl Timberlake (concussion), and Alex Lomax (ankle) out with injuries, the Memphis Tigers cut a 19-point lead down to just seven but couldn’t get over the hump in losing to UCF 74-64.

The win snapped Central Florida’s five-game losing streak to the Tigers and also put an end to the U of M’s three-game conference winning streak.

Tyler Harris went 5 of 6 from three-point range to score a team high 15 points but the Tigers went 6 of 18 from the free throw line and also turned it over 19 times.

Emoni Bates had 12, Landers Nolley 11 and Malcolm Dandridge 10 as the Tigers fall to 9-6, 3-2 in the AAC heading to East Carolina this weekend.

UCF’s Darin Green Jr. led all scorers with 20.