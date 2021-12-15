MEMPHIS – Penny Hardaway calls it the biggest win of his career at Memphis.

Safe to say it was the most needed win for the Tigers head coach as the U of M snapped that four game losing streak with what could be a season defining victory Tuesday night against number-6 Alabama.

Not only did the Tigers beat a top ten team for the first time since 2014, the U of M dominated the Crimson Tide.

Playing like…well, playing like most of us thought they’d play, all season.

The catalyst for win…a players only meeting on Monday.

The Tigers aired out their differences and it showed on the court in what amounted to a must win game.

“I’m definitely enjoying every moment of this because a four game skid is something none of us saw. To have this big win against a top ten team, everybody was into team tonight,” Hardaway said. “You could see that collectively. Everybody that checked into that game or started that game, wanted to win that game for the city.”

“I call that like a party. We were having a party out there. Just having fun,” said Tigers forward DeAndre Williams. “That’s what we like to see, from the city, the fans. It just gave us energy to keep going.”