MEMPHIS, Tenn. – We are starting to get a better idea as to why Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway was so upset after Tuesday night’s win over Tulsa.

Yes, Hardaway was disappointed at the way his team closed out the Golden Hurricane but Hardaway was also processing the fact that injuries continue to mount for his talented Tigers.

As we speak, the U of M only has five healthy bodies for Sunday’s Cincinnati game as Hardaway has already ruled out Alex Lomax and Chandler Lawson against the Bearcats.

Five other players are listed as gametime decisions, Jalen Duren (hip), Landers Nolley (neck), DeAndre Williams (back) and Jayden Hardaway (leg), along with Emoni Bates, though Bates has practiced the past couple of days after missing three games with an injured finger.

Hardaway says Williams is not doing well with that back injury but no matter the numbers, there’s still a game, a big game to get ready for.

“I guess the routine of getting ready for the game, offensively and defensively, and our schemes. Have those guys on the sideline watching. Hopefully all of those guys play that I mentioned that were gametime, but…,” Hardaway said. “There’s been guys that haven’t practiced a couple of times and still was able to play in the games because they had little knick knack injuries, we pretty much have them pay attention. Stand next to a coach if they have any questions about the gameplan.”

“With all the cases and outbreaks and stuff happening, we’ve had to sit out certain players and stuff. It’s just a next man up type of situation,” said Tigers forward Malcolm Dandridge. “You just have to go out there and show you’re ready.”

Tigers and Bearcats tip off Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at FedExForum.