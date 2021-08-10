Tigers announce non-conference schedule for 2021 basketball season

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, TN – February 24, 2021

MEMPHIS — On the same day the Tigers made official the signing of prized prospect Jalen Duren, the university announcing most of the non-conference schedule for the upcoming season.

Most because it is still missing the Georgia game that was postponed a year ago.

A schedule that begins with back to back exhibition games against LeMoyne-Owen and Lane College. Lane College coached by former Tiger great Andre Turner.

Then comes a four game homestand against Tennessee Tech, North Carolina central, Saint Louis and Western Kentucky. The Billikens and Hilltoppers played in the NIT Tournament the Tigers won last season.

The U of M then spends Thanksgiving at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the NIT Season Tip-Off, taking on Virginia Tech and either Iowa State or Xavier before opening the month of December with a road trip to Oxford to take on the Rebels.

A week later, a game sure to have Ja morant excited as the Tigers take on Murray state before back to back SEC games against Alabama and Tennessee.

The Vols in Nashville.

The Tide, the biggest home game of the non-conference schedule.

A schedule that concludes with Alabama State at home on December 21st.

Current 2021-22 Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball Schedule

Oct. 24 – LeMoyne-Owen (exh.)

Oct. 30/31 – Lane College (exh.)

Nov. 9 – Tennessee Tech

Nov. 13 – North Carolina Central

Nov. 16 – Saint Louis

Nov. 19 – Western Kentucky

Nov. 24 – vs. Virginia Tech (NIT Season Tip-Off; Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Nov. 26 – vs. Iowa State/Xavier (NIT Season Tip-Off; Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Dec. 4 – at Ole Miss

Dec. 10/11 – Murray State

Dec. 14 – Alabama

Dec. 18 – vs. Tennessee (Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, Tenn.)

Dec. 21 – Alabama State

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Suspects wanted in several hotel robberies

Doctors on how to fight COVID-19 Misinformation

Newborn baby boy found in dresser in Chicago alley

Number of children at Le Bonheur with COVID-19 doubles in one week

CDC: Unvaccinated more likely to get COVID-19 a second time

FBI raids home of Knoxville man charged in Capitol riot

More News