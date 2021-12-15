MEMPHIS– Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield announces 14 player class for the early signing period.

Antwain Barham

Linebacker | 6-2 | 210

Milan, Tenn. | Milan HS

Three-star prospect by Rivals … No. 1,234 overall recruit by 247Sports … Ranked as the 72nd best linebacker in the nation, 30th best overall prospect in the state and the 430th best recruit in the region by ESPN … 2020 All-West Tennessee Second Team … Recorded 86 tackles, forced three fumbles and had an interception as a junior.

Dedrick Bell

Defensive Back | 6-3 | 178

Pensacola, Fla. | Pensacola HS

Three-star prospect and No. 1,674 overall recruit by 247Sports … Ranked him as the 114th best safety in the nation, 186th best overall prospect in the state and the 580th best recruit in the region by ESPN … Four-year letterman in both football and track … Tallied 15 solo tackles and five pass breakups.

Davion Carter

Offensive Line | 6-2 | 290

Pearl, Miss. | Northwest CC

Three-star defensive lineman by 247Sports coming out of high school in 2021 … Was the No. 1,261 overall recruit, 152nd best defensive lineman and the 189th ranked player in Texas by 247Sports … First Team All-MAAC and North Division OL MVP.

Tevin Carter

Quarterback | 6-3 | 230

Memphis, Tenn. | PURE Youth HS

Three-star quarterback by Rivals … also ranked the 20th best pro-style quarterback in the nation and the 17th ranked player in the state … Three-star prospect and No. 600 overall recruit by 247Sports … Ranked the 370th best recruit in the region by ESPN … QB Elite 11 finalist with 24 college offers … Selected for AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star game … 2,204 career passing yards with 29 career touchdowns … Three-time All-State.

Eric Gaston

Defensive Line | 6-5 | 270

Antioch, Tenn. | Cane Ridge HS

Three-star prospect by Rivals … Also ranked as the 31st best overall prospect in the state … No. 986 overall recruit by 247Sports … Ranked as the 94th best defensive end in the nation and the 475th best recruit in the region by ESPN … Hume Award finalist … Four-year letterman in both football and basketball … Tallied 41 tackles, five sacks and eight TFLs.

Trevor Hardy

Defensive Back | 6-2 | 175

Alabaster, Ala. | Thompson HS

Three-star safety by Rivals … also ranked the 35th player in the state … No. 1133 overall recruit by 247Sports … ranked the 82nd best safety in the nation and the 544th best recruit in the region by ESPN … Two-time state champion … MVP in state championship game … Totaled 28 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Anthony Landphere

Tight End | 6-5 | 253

San Mateo, Calif. | College of San Mateo

Three-star JUCO tight end by 247Sports … 43rd overall JUCO prospect in the country, second ranked tight end and fourth JUCO player in California by 247Sports … Three-star prospect and 81st overall tight end out of high school in 2019 by 247Sports … Bay 6 All-League … Recorded 13 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Kyndall McKenzie

Offensive Line | 6-2 | 305

Little Rock, Ark. | Parkview Magnet HS

Three-star prospect and No. 1,697 overall recruit by 247Sports … Ranked as the 82nd best guard in the nation, 16th best overall prospect in the state and the 618th best recruit in the region by ESPN … 6A All-State … 91% grade rate this past season … 87 knockdown blocks … Added 38 tackles, five TFLs and a forced fumble on defense.

AJ Odom

Linebacker | 6-3 | 210

Oakman, Ala. | Oakman HS

Three-star prospect by Rivals … Also ranked the 30th best overall prospect in the state … No. 989 overall recruit by 247Sports … Also ranked the 98th best linebacker in the by 247Sports … Ranked the 505th best recruit in the region by ESPN … Region 6 Defensive Player of the Year … Daily Mountain Eagle Defensive Player of the Year … First-Team All-State.

Ladarian Paulk

Defensive Back | 6-2 | 190

Apopka, Fla. | Fort Scott CC

All-KJCCC Honorable Mention … Recorded 17 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown.

Warren Peeples

Linebacker | 6-2 | 225

Highland, Kan. | Highlands CC

All-KJCCC First Team Defense … Tallied 42 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, 14 TFL’s, two forced fumbled and one fumble recovery.

James Quinnelly

Defensive Line | 6-5 | 275

Daphne, Ala. | Daphne HS

Three-star prospect and No. 1,403 overall recruit by 247Sports … Also ranked the 45th-best recruit in Alabama by 247Sports … Ranked as the 114th best defensive lineman in the nation and the 531st best recruit in the region by ESPN … 2022 Future Senior Bowl prospect … First Team All-County … First Team All-Coastal … Named to All-State Team as well as the North vs. South All-Star Game … Racked up 60 tackles, six TFLs and six sacks.

Sutton Smith

Running Back | 5-10 | 180

Marietta, Ga. | Walton HS

Three-star prospect by Rivals … Also ranked as the 96th best overall prospect in the state … Three-star prospect and No. 1,238th overall recruit by 247Sports … Ranked as the 82nd best running back in the nation and the 456th best recruit in the region … 2021 GMSAA All-Star West Division … Rushed for 748 yards on 140 carries this season … Added 15 rushing touchdowns, 363 receiving yards.

Joshua White

Defensive Line | 6-4 | 275

Ellenwood, Ga. | Cedar Grove HS

Four-star prospect by Rivals … Also ranked as the 17th best defensive line recruit in the nation and the 29th best overall prospect in the state … No. 395 overall recruit by 247Sports … Ranked as the 213th best recruit in the region by ESPN … 2020 First Team All-Region 5A.