Tiger duo join thousands of college athletes in profiting from name, image and likeness

MEMPHIS — It wasn’t long after the clock struck midnight early Thursday morning that a couple of Memphis tigers joined the thousands of other college athletes to finally cash in on their name, image and likeness.

All part of new legislation all but forced on the NCAA.

The biggest name so far for the Tigers is first team All-AAC performer Landers Nolley.

The MVP of the Tigers run to an NIT Tournament title announced that he is partnering with Stockrisers.com to post a weekly video blog throughout the upcoming season.

Nolley’s first blog is Due out next week.

On the football side of the things, second team all-conference safety Quindell Johnson has teamed up with Yoke, a gaming app that allows people to play video games with some of their favorite athletes.

Johnson, who’s had five interceptions the last two years for the U fo M, saying in Instagram Thursday, “We are college athletes. Building our brands. Let’s get paid.”