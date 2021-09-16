Thomas making the most of second season at the U of M

MEMPHIS — After just two carries last year in his first year as a Tiger, Brandon Thomas has jumped on the scene this season as the U of M’s top running back.

But while most of us might be surprised as Thomas’ success, his teammates…are not.

In Saturday’s win over Arkansas State, Thomas made Memphis history, becoming the first player with two touchdown runs of 70 yards or more.

He has back to back 100-yard games in his two starts this season and his 338 yards rushing are number-one in the country, with a rare combination of strength and speed which, his teammates say, is a tough combination for defenses to deal with.

“Sometimes, guys just come up trying to just wrap up low. If you see his legs, you gotta hit him for real for him to go down,” said Tigers receiver Calvin Austin. “I think it’s definitely a shock for people on Saturdays.”

“If somebody’s in front of him, he’ll run right through them. Somebody trying to keep up with him, step for step, he’ll run past them,” said Tigers tight end Sean Dykes. “I just see a dog and a great running back. Makes plays, playmaker.”

Thomas now faces his toughest test of the season Saturday against Mississippi State’s talented defense.