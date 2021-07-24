The world’s best cornhole players land in Memphis for ACL Pro Series

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The best cornhole players from around the world were in Memphis as a part of the 2021 American Cornhole League Pro Shootout Series.

One of the top players in the series was Maya Cupp who just started playing professionally back in 2018. Last season she was named ACL Woman of the Year and was the women’s state champion for Michigan.

“There’s really no secret for [cornhole],” Cupp said. Just keep playing everyday, keep practicing everyday, there’s no secret for that. Cornhole — if you want to be successful in cornhole practice everyday, beat the odds, ignore the negative people that — ‘oh you can’t do it, you can’t do that, everybody was good.’ Just always — I think I always believe in myself.”

The series featured eight singles and doubles qualifying events. The ACL championship will air on WREG News Channel 3 on September 18.