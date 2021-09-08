The AAC 3 apply for membership to the Big XII

It was pretty much a done deal last week but on Wednesday, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF have all reportedly applied for membership into the Big XII, officially with a vote from Big XII presidents set for Friday.

That is pretty much a formality since they will vote to accept the four schools, stripping the American Athletic Conference of three of its premier programs and leaving Memphis behind…again.

The loss of Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida will leave the AAC with 8 football playing members.  The prevailing thought is the American will add anywhere from two to four teams and do so rather quickly.

