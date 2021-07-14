Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello inks contract extension through 2026

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White has announced contract extensions for nine head coaches, including Tony Vitello and Rick Barnes.

Less than a month after becoming the first Tennessee baseball coach to be named the NCAA Coach of the Year by two separate organizations, Vitello inked an extension through 2026 that will pay him $1.5 million annually.

In his fourth season on Rocky Top, Vitello led his team to the NCAA College World Series for the first time since 2005 and their first SEC Eastern division title since 1997.

Six of the nine coaches who signed extensions lead teams whose championship season takes place in the spring, while three of the recently extended coaches oversee winter sports.

List of coaches extended:

Rick Barnes — Men’s Basketball (2025-2026 season)

Lisa Glenn — Rowing (June of 2024)

Kellie Harper — Women’s Basketball (2025-2026 season)

Matt Kredich — Swimming & Diving (2025-2026 season)

Alison Ojeda — Women’s Tennis

Tony Vitello — Baseball (2026 season)

Brennan Webb — Men’s Golf (June of 2026)

Karen Weekly — Softball (2025 Season)

Chris Woodruff — Men’s Tennis (June of 2026)

Rick Barnes led the Volunteers to their third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance last season. The North Carolina-native has lured several high-profile recruits to Rocky Top, including Kennedy Chandler and BJ Edwards.

Kellie Harper became the second women’s coach in history to lead four different programs to the NCAA Division I Tournament. The Lady Vols finished the season 13th in the Associated Press poll, marking their first time in the end-of-season poll since 2017-2018.

“First, I’d like to acknowledge the fact that I inherited a very impressive roster of head coaches when I arrived at Tennessee back in January,” White said. “That’s a credit to those who came before me. Extending contracts for successful coaches is one indicator of a healthy athletics program, and we plan on continuing to be aggressive with extensions and rewarding success moving forward.

“I am excited to work with these talented leaders to ensure that our programs continue building toward our bold, ambitious future. We want to support and maintain high graduation rates and championship aspirations—conference and national—across all of our sports. Great days are ahead of us, Vol Nation.”