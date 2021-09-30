MEMPHIS — The excitement continues around Penny Hardaway and the Tiger basketball team as the U of M will play on national television at least 18 times this year with 14 of their 18 conference games to be broadcast on either CBS, ABC or the ESPN family of networks.
After back to back games against Georgia and Tennessee on ESPN2, the Tigers will ring in the new year at Wichita State, New Year’s Day, taking on the Shockers on WREG News Channel 3.
All part of their American Athletic Conference schedule released on Thursday.
A week later, the Tigers’ home game against Cincinnati will be nationally televised on ABC.
From January 20th through February fifth, the U of M will play five straight games on ESPN including home games against SMU and Central Florida followed by a second game on ABC, at Houston on February 12th.
The Tigers then end the year with three of four at FedExForum, Temple, Wichita State and the Houston Cougars, closing the year, back here on WREG News Channel 3 with an early morning 11 am tip that could decide the conference champ.
The league with a record five games on CBS and ABC this year.
Four of those involve the Tigers.
2021-22 Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball Schedule
DATE DAY OPPONENT TIME (CT) TV
Oct. 24 SUN LeMoyne-Owen (exh.) TBA TBA
Oct. 31 SUN Lane College (exh.) TBA TBA
Nov. 9 TUE Tennessee Tech TBA ESPN+
Nov. 13 SAT North Carolina Central TBA ESPN+
Nov. 16 TUE Saint Louis TBA ESPN+
Nov. 19 FRI Western Kentucky TBA ESPN+
Nov. 24 WED (1) vs. Virginia Tech 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
Nov. 26 FRI (1) vs. Iowa State/Xavier 6/8:30 p.m. ESPN2/U/News
Dec. 1 WED at Georgia TBA TBA
Dec. 4 SAT at Ole Miss TBA TBA
Dec. 10 FRI Murray State TBA ESPN+
Dec. 14 TUE Alabama 8 p.m. ESPN2
Dec. 18 SAT (2) vs. Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2
Dec. 21 TUE Alabama State TBA ESPN+
Dec. 29 WED at Tulane* TBA ESPN+
Jan. 1 SAT at Wichita State* 11 a.m. CBS
Jan. 4 TUE Tulsa* 8 p.m. ESPNU
Jan. 9 SUN Cincinnati* 2:30 p.m. ABC
Jan. 12 WED at UCF* TBA ESPN+
Jan. 15 SAT at East Carolina* TBA ESPN+
Jan. 20 THU SMU* 6 p.m. ESPN2
Jan. 23 SUN at Tulsa* 2 p.m. ESPN
Jan. 27 THU East Carolina* 8 p.m. ESPN2
Feb. 3 THU at Cincinnati* 6 p.m. ESPN2
Feb. 5 SAT UCF* 7 p.m. ESPN2/U
Feb. 9 WED Tulane* TBA ESPN+
Feb. 12 SAT at Houston* 2:30 p.m. ABC
Feb. 20 SUN at SMU* 2 p.m. ESPN
Feb. 24 THU Temple* 6 p.m. ESPN2
Feb. 27 SUN Wichita State* 2 p.m. ESPN
March 3 THU at South Florida* 6 p.m. ESPN2/U
March 6 SUN Houston* 11 a.m. CBS
(*) American Athletic Conference game
(1) NIT Season Tip-Off (Barclays Center; Brooklyn, N.Y.)
(2) Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, Tenn.