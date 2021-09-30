MEMPHIS — The excitement continues around Penny Hardaway and the Tiger basketball team as the U of M will play on national television at least 18 times this year with 14 of their 18 conference games to be broadcast on either CBS, ABC or the ESPN family of networks.

After back to back games against Georgia and Tennessee on ESPN2, the Tigers will ring in the new year at Wichita State, New Year’s Day, taking on the Shockers on WREG News Channel 3.

All part of their American Athletic Conference schedule released on Thursday.

A week later, the Tigers’ home game against Cincinnati will be nationally televised on ABC.

From January 20th through February fifth, the U of M will play five straight games on ESPN including home games against SMU and Central Florida followed by a second game on ABC, at Houston on February 12th.

The Tigers then end the year with three of four at FedExForum, Temple, Wichita State and the Houston Cougars, closing the year, back here on WREG News Channel 3 with an early morning 11 am tip that could decide the conference champ.

The league with a record five games on CBS and ABC this year.

Four of those involve the Tigers.

2021-22 Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball Schedule

DATE DAY OPPONENT TIME (CT) TV

Oct. 24 SUN LeMoyne-Owen (exh.) TBA TBA

Oct. 31 SUN Lane College (exh.) TBA TBA

Nov. 9 TUE Tennessee Tech TBA ESPN+

Nov. 13 SAT North Carolina Central TBA ESPN+

Nov. 16 TUE Saint Louis TBA ESPN+

Nov. 19 FRI Western Kentucky TBA ESPN+

Nov. 24 WED (1) vs. Virginia Tech 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Nov. 26 FRI (1) vs. Iowa State/Xavier 6/8:30 p.m. ESPN2/U/News

Dec. 1 WED at Georgia TBA TBA

Dec. 4 SAT at Ole Miss TBA TBA

Dec. 10 FRI Murray State TBA ESPN+

Dec. 14 TUE Alabama 8 p.m. ESPN2

Dec. 18 SAT (2) vs. Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPN2

Dec. 21 TUE Alabama State TBA ESPN+

Dec. 29 WED at Tulane* TBA ESPN+

Jan. 1 SAT at Wichita State* 11 a.m. CBS

Jan. 4 TUE Tulsa* 8 p.m. ESPNU

Jan. 9 SUN Cincinnati* 2:30 p.m. ABC

Jan. 12 WED at UCF* TBA ESPN+

Jan. 15 SAT at East Carolina* TBA ESPN+

Jan. 20 THU SMU* 6 p.m. ESPN2

Jan. 23 SUN at Tulsa* 2 p.m. ESPN

Jan. 27 THU East Carolina* 8 p.m. ESPN2

Feb. 3 THU at Cincinnati* 6 p.m. ESPN2

Feb. 5 SAT UCF* 7 p.m. ESPN2/U

Feb. 9 WED Tulane* TBA ESPN+

Feb. 12 SAT at Houston* 2:30 p.m. ABC

Feb. 20 SUN at SMU* 2 p.m. ESPN

Feb. 24 THU Temple* 6 p.m. ESPN2

Feb. 27 SUN Wichita State* 2 p.m. ESPN

March 3 THU at South Florida* 6 p.m. ESPN2/U

March 6 SUN Houston* 11 a.m. CBS

(*) American Athletic Conference game

(1) NIT Season Tip-Off (Barclays Center; Brooklyn, N.Y.)

(2) Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, Tenn.