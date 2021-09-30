MEMPHIS — The excitement continues around Penny Hardaway and the Tiger basketball team as the U of M will play on national television at least 18 times this year with 14 of their 18 conference games to be broadcast on either CBS, ABC or the ESPN family of networks.

After back to back games against Georgia and Tennessee on ESPN2, the Tigers will ring in the new year at Wichita State, New Year’s Day, taking on the Shockers on WREG News Channel 3.

All part of their American Athletic Conference schedule released on Thursday.

A week later, the Tigers’ home game against Cincinnati will be nationally televised on ABC.

From January 20th through February fifth, the U of M will play five straight games on ESPN including home games against SMU and Central Florida followed by a second game on ABC, at Houston on February 12th.

The Tigers then end the year with three of four at FedExForum, Temple, Wichita State and the Houston Cougars, closing the year, back here on WREG News Channel 3 with an early morning 11 am tip that could decide the conference champ.

The league with a record five games on CBS and ABC this year.

Four of those involve the Tigers.

2021-22 Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball Schedule

DATE        DAY         OPPONENT                  TIME (CT)   TV

Oct. 24      SUN         LeMoyne-Owen (exh.)  TBA            TBA         

Oct. 31      SUN         Lane College (exh.)      TBA            TBA

Nov. 9       TUE         Tennessee Tech           TBA            ESPN+

Nov. 13     SAT         North Carolina Central TBA            ESPN+

Nov. 16     TUE         Saint Louis                   TBA            ESPN+

Nov. 19     FRI          Western Kentucky        TBA            ESPN+

Nov. 24      WED        (1) vs. Virginia Tech       8:30 p.m.     ESPN2

Nov. 26      FRI          (1) vs. Iowa State/Xavier 6/8:30 p.m.  ESPN2/U/News

Dec. 1       WED        at Georgia                     TBA            TBA

Dec. 4       SAT         at Ole Miss                    TBA            TBA

Dec. 10     FRI          Murray State                TBA            ESPN+

Dec. 14     TUE         Alabama                       8 p.m.         ESPN2

Dec. 18      SAT         (2) vs. Tennessee          11 a.m.       ESPN2

Dec. 21     TUE         Alabama State              TBA            ESPN+

Dec. 29      WED        at Tulane*                     TBA            ESPN+

Jan. 1        SAT         at Wichita State*            11 a.m.       CBS

Jan. 4        TUE         Tulsa*                           8 p.m.         ESPNU

Jan. 9        SUN         Cincinnati*                   2:30 p.m.    ABC

Jan. 12      WED        at UCF*                         TBA            ESPN+

Jan. 15      SAT         at East Carolina*            TBA            ESPN+

Jan. 20      THU         SMU*                            6 p.m.         ESPN2

Jan. 23      SUN         at Tulsa*                       2 p.m.         ESPN

Jan. 27      THU         East Carolina*              8 p.m.         ESPN2

Feb. 3        THU         at Cincinnati*                 6 p.m.         ESPN2

Feb. 5       SAT         UCF*                            7 p.m.         ESPN2/U

Feb. 9       WED        Tulane*                         TBA            ESPN+

Feb. 12      SAT         at Houston*                   2:30 p.m.     ABC

Feb. 20      SUN         at SMU*                        2 p.m.         ESPN

Feb. 24      THU         Temple*                        6 p.m.         ESPN2

Feb. 27      SUN         Wichita State*              2 p.m.         ESPN

March 3     THU         at South Florida*            6 p.m.         ESPN2/U

March 6     SUN         Houston*                      11 a.m.       CBS

(*) American Athletic Conference game

(1) NIT Season Tip-Off (Barclays Center; Brooklyn, N.Y.)

(2) Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, Tenn.