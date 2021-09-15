Struggling Tigers defense could decide things against Mississippi State

MEMPHIS — With all the talk about how explosive the Tigers offense has been this season, ranked number one in the country in total offense, Saturday’s game against Mississippi State will likely be decided, on the other side of the football.

Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense against a struggling Tiger defense.

The U of M giving up 50 points and 680 yards against Arkansas State, leaving the Tigers 125th in the country in total defense.

Out of 130 teams.

A Tiger defense looking to make amends Saturday.

A Tigers defense that, despite the struggles, has the full attention of the Bulldogs.

“Watching film and seeing how they play, we know it’s going to be a game. We know we gotta improve way better than last time. Way better than Arkansas State because we can’t, we can’t keep doing that,” said Tigers defensive end Jaylon Allen. “I wrote 50 points on our board because we knew how many points we gave up. I don’t like being embarrassed. It’s gonna be a dog fight. I love dog fights. I love big on big.”

“Memphis defense – they run around good. They’re fast. The biggest thing that jumps off is experience. They’ve all been there. They’re all seniors,” said Mississippi State coach Mike Leach. “Some of those guys have started more games in college than our kids in high school. We’ll go out there and see how it goes.”