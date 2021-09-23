Stricker happy that a postponement helped get Spieth on team

Sports

by: Doug Ferguson, Tim Dahlberg,

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Spieth benefited as much as anyone from the one-year postponement of the Ryder Cup. That extra year helped him get on the U.S. team. He was in a slump when the pandemic forced the one-year delay.

This year, Spieth finally won again and moved high enough in the ranking to be a logical captain’s pick. No one was happier than Steve Stricker. He says Spieth is an important part of the team. In other news, the winning Ryder Cup captain might get some ink. Both captains say they could be in line for a Ryder Cup tattoo with a victory.

