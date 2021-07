JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After the Mississippi State baseball team won the National Championship last week, people across the state are still celebrating and looking for ways to honor the team.

State Senator Josh Harkins announced he’s requested a bill to create a Mississippi State Baseball National Championship car tag. He said the bill would be ready for the next session or a special session.

Harkins stated more information on how to order the car tag would come at a later date.

I have requested a bill creating a @Hailstatebb National Championship car tag. It will be ready for next session or a special session if the Governor so chooses to include it. More info on how to order will come later. @HailState @lemo22 @JohnCohenAD @hailstateunis — Senator Josh Harkins (@SenatorHarkins) July 5, 2021