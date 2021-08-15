Sources: Grizzlies trade Eric Bledsoe to Clippers for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, Daniel Oturu

The LA Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Eric Bledsoe, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis acquired Bledsoe in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans last month.

The Grizzlies, with an already packed roster, are open-minded on the futures of all three players in Memphis — and will likely consider trades with some of those arriving in this deal, sources said. The Grizzlies also get salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2022 with the trade.

The Clippers, meanwhile, will save $30 million in luxury tax payments, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Bledsoe, 31, averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season for the Pelicans and now returns to the team that drafted him in 2010. Bledsoe played three seasons in L.A. before he was included in a trade that sent him to Phoenix and Chris Paul to the Clippers.

Beverley had been a member of the Clippers for the last four seasons while Rondo was acquired in a deadline deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

Oturu, 21, was a second round pick in the 2020 draft.