Silverfield still mum on starting quarterback with injury to Gunnell

MEMPHIS — Inside two weeks before the season opener against Nichols and Ryan Silverfield has yet to name Brady White’s replacement as starting quarterback.

That might have to do with the day to day status of expected starter Grant Gunnell.

The Arizona transfer missed time last week with injury giving true freshman Seth Hennigan time running the number one offense with Keilon Brown and Peter Parrish, still in the mix.

We’ll know more as this week progresses. Does that throw a wrench into the timeline, it might. It certainly might,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “I think we may have had more answers had he been 100-percent healthy. When I name the starting quarterback, when we name the starting quarterback, that will be when we feel it’s appropriate and the dust has clearly settled. Right now, it hasn’t.”