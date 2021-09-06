Silverfield stays focused on football when the talk of Big XII realignment comes up

Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield looks on from the sideline in the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

MEMPHIS — Saturday was a good night out at the Liberty Bowl as the Tigers opened a new season, with a new true freshman quarterback and a new bruising running back, cruising to an easy win over Nicholls.

But doing so with another cloud of uncertainty, hanging over the program.

The Big XII is looking to expand again and again, all signs point to the U of M being on the outside looking in.

The Big XII is reportedly close to extending invitations to BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF by as early as the end of this week.

Not only are the Tigers not on the guest list. This new wave of realignment will strip the American Athletic Conference of three of its premier programs.

Asked about the impending and probable shake-up of the American, Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield remains steadfast.

“I haven’t paid it much focus. The reality is, there’s nothing I can do. I gotta control the controllable,” Silverfield said. “This day and age in college football, from last year to this year, every week there’s going to be something that pops up. That’s just the reality we live in. The conference realignment stuff, all that stuff, that’s great. I try to stay off social media and just really focus on our team, our current situation. Start playing to see if we can continue to improve.”