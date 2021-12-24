HONOLULU, Hawaii (WREG) — The Memphis Tigers football team has been crowned the Hawai’i Bowl champions after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Rainbow Warriors to forfeit Friday night’s game.

Winning the trophy this way was not how the Tigers wanted to end their season. It was reported earlier this week the Hawaii football program had 20 players and staff members in quarantine. Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield said they were notified Thursday evening while the team was in meetings ahead of their final walk-through.

Silverfield said his team was obviously disappointed, but the U of M’s main focus was the health and safety of the two teams.