Silverfield gives update on QB battle following first scrimmage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tigers are eight practices in, half way through fall camp and head coach Ryan Silverfield likes what he sees.

After the Tigers’ scrimmage Saturday, Silverfield smashed the guitar ahead of the 901 FC match up at AutoZone Park. Afterwards, Silverfield said he really likes the direction of the program, the mindset of this team. He said they’re hungry.

“There was a lot of goods and bads, a lot of things we can take — but I told our team, we did some really nice things and we did a lot of things we need to improve on. We can’t have turnovers. We got to continue to improve our tackling. All of those things that you see in your very first scrimmage. We’re eight practices in, we’re halfway through training camp, a lot of work still needs to be done, but I like the direction. The mindset of this team, they’re hungry, they understand the will and what it’s going to take to work to have success, but we’re taking it one day at a time.”

That same mindset goes for the quarterbacks. A QB1 has yet to be named to lead this Tigers offense.

“You don’t decide on a wife after a couple of dates. We’re going to continue this process and continue to try to figure out how this thing works itself out. We got some young running backs that have stepped up. We have a variety of them back there. The offensive line is playing with a physical mindset. Like I’ve told you guys all along, I like the depth of our defense, but we got to continue to improve with everything that comes with it.”

The Tigers open the season at home against Nicholls Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.