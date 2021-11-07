MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seth Henigan was big time in his return from injury Saturday. The Tigers pulling out a big win over No. 23 SMU (AP) with Henigan throwing for 392 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

His return from a shoulder injury was literally a game time decision. Ryan Silverfield told the media after the game that Henigan didn’t get full reps until Friday.

Henigan said he was motivated to get back out there with his team, practically living at the facilities to get treatment and watch film.

“Coach [Kevin] John has the quarterback stand behind whatever quarterback is taking the actual rep,” said Henigan. “So, we clap our hands and we take the drop, we throw it to where we would throw just without the ball. We still got all the quarterbacks still get game-like reps in practice. So, I was locked in. I watched all the film and did everything like that while I was getting treatment on my shoulder. I was up at the facility longer than I was in previous weeks, but I mean, whatever it took, just be ready for this moment and be able to play.”

Henigan and the Tigers host ECU Saturday at 11 a.m.