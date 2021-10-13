MEMPHIS — Sitting barely above the playoff line with just five matches left and playing division-leading Louisville City, Memphis 901 FC got one of its biggest wins of the year Wednesday night, scoring late to take the three points 2-1.

Mark Segbers scored the game winner in the 78th minute off a pretty back heel pass from Dre Fortune as 901 FC moved up to third in the Central Division.

“It all goes to the locker room,” Segbers said. “On and off the field, we’re a tight knit group. When you look to your left or to your right, you know the person next to you is working just as hard as you. When you know that, you can focus on your football. Those little things make the rough times easier and makes the good times that much happier. We’re all on the same mission and know that nothing’s going to come easy; we all have the same mentality which helps a lot.”

After Louisville City took an early 1-nil lead, Michael Salazar scored the equalizer in the waning moments of the first half, taking a cross from Alan Winn and heading it home. It was Salazar’s fifth goal of the year, second on the team behind Kyle Murphy’s 17.

“This was an unbelievable, full-team, complete performance,” said 901 FC Head Coach Ben Pirmann. “We bossed that game outside of the first twenty minutes. It was an unbelievable performance from those guys; they give absolutely everything, and they play with quality. I’m proud of them, I’m proud of this club, and I’m so happy for us.”

“We faced adversity on Sunday against San Antonio,” Salazar admitted. “We started a little slow, but we picked it up. I was fortune to be in the right place at the right time to score that goal, and I was glad to give the team a little momentum and belief that we could win this game.”

901 FC, right back at it Saturday night when they take on Atlanta United 2.