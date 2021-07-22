SEC Media Days: Razorbacks look to build on 2020 season

HOOVER, Ala. (WREG) — it was day three of SEC Media Days and Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks were up.

Although Arkansas finished with a 3-7 record last season, they made some big strides under Pittman’s first year at the helm — including a snapping a nearly three year SEC losing skid in the second game of the season. A victory that set the tone for the rest of the year, and something they reflected on a lot of Thursday.

“As a player, you want to be able to come here and leave a legacy, you want to be able to come here and say I was 31 on that team that did that,” said Razorbacks linebacker Grant Morgan. “We snapped a long SEC win streak last year.”

Pittman is ready to build on that 2020 season.

“I just want to play hard and have our players better prepared, bigger, stronger, faster, and the results happen on the field,” Pittman said. “For me each year if we can just continue to improve then I think at some point we’ll have some huge success at Arkansas.”

“My expectations are high especially coming off of last year,” said Razorbacks offensive lineman Myron Cunningham. “No one thought that we could do what we did in winning those SEC games that we won. In my opinion, we’re a very explosive offense last year and we’re just bringing back the talents and the experience that we had last year, so I only expect better.”

The Razorbacks open up the 2021 season against Rice in Fayetteville.