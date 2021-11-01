NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry could have suffered a season-ending injury in Sunday’s overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Henry fractured his foot and is expected to undergo an MRI Monday to determine the full extent of the damage.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

With the news of Titans’ RB Derrick Henry being out indefinitely, RBs that might be available via trade due to depth chart or team’s standing:



🏈Tevin Coleman

🏈David Johnson/Philip Lindsay

🏈Ty’Son Williams

🏈Melvin Gordon (unlikely)

🏈Ronald Jones

🏈Mike Davis

🏈Rashaad Penny — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

The concern on Titans’ RB Derrick Henry is a jones fracture that would require surgery and end his season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Schefter reported Henry has a jones fracture, which is a fracture of the bone on the pinky toe, and could require surgery that ends his season.

The NFL rushing leader, Henry had 28 carries for 68 yards in Sunday’s game, ending a four-game streak of 100-yard games against the Colts.

The Titans have won four straight overall, three straight in the series and now has a commanding lead over the Colts (3-5) in the AFC South courtesy of the third season sweep in this series in franchise history for Tennessee.

The Titans visit the Los Angeles Rams for a night game next Sunday.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.