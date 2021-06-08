Redbirds Tuesday night game postponed due to rain; team to play doubleheader Wednesday

MEMPHIS – OCTOBER 03: AutoZone Park, home of the Memphis Redbirds baseball team in Memphis, Tennessee on October 3, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Redbirds announced Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the Memphis Redbirds and the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate, Atlanta Braves) has been postponed due to rain. 

The Redbirds said the game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Wednesday. The first game will start at 5:05 p.m., with the second game to follow after the conclusion of game one. Gates will open at AutoZone Park at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.  

As the game was postponed prior to its start, the original ticket purchaser will receive a credit equal to the amount paid for the ticket posted to their MyTickets account. For more details and ticket information regarding tonight’s postponement, click here.

