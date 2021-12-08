MEMPHIS — The Memphis Redbirds have been sold but the new owner is also the old owner of our city’s Triple-A baseball team.

Wednesday, the Redbirds were one of five minor league baseball teams purchased by Diamond Baseball Holdings, a subsidiary of the global sports and entertainment company Endeavor which also owns the UFC.

The CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings is Peter Freund, who purchased the Redbirds back in 2016.

The team will still be run by President and General Manager Craig Unger and still be the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We are excited to be joining DBH and furthering our commitment to contributing meaningfully to the Memphis and greater Mid-South community,” Unger said. “This new partnership will bring Memphis a next level experience in minor league baseball, while preserving our region’s rich baseball traditions and providing family-friendly, affordable fun that our fans have come to know and love.”

“We are now global in our ambitions but remain hyper-local in our approach as we have from day one in Memphis,” said DBH CEO Peter Freund. “As CEO of DBH, I will continue to build on everything we have accomplished at AutoZone Park, from continuing to upgrade the fan experience to making sure Rendezvous BBQ Nachos remain a part of the fabric of the Redbirds. Memphis is a model for what we intend to build across this larger platform.”