Redbirds reliever headed to Tokyo Olympics on Team USA

MEMPHIS — After playing the last eight years in Japan, Redbirds reliever Brandon Dickson just recently signed a free agent deal with the St. Louis Cardinals who assigned him here to Memphis.

So why is Dickson ecstatic to be heading right back to Japan?

Playing for Team USA is why.

After starring in two qualifying tournaments for the national team, Dickson earned a spot on Team USA for the Tokyo games.

He leaves next week for camp with Opening Ceremonies from Tokyo set for Friday July 23rd.

After making the big leagues with St. Louis back in 2011, the 36 year old Dickson is now living out a second boyhood dream.

“It’s like a dream on top of a dream. It’s something I’ve wanted to do but I never thought it would actually be a reality,” Dickson said. “Playing in the big leagues was also a dream and that became a reality and then this was like, it was almost like an unachievable thing. It was something that was out there but you couldn’t get to it. Now, that it’s coming to fruition, I still don’t know how to explain it. I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to explain it.”

Dickson also can’t wait to trade in his Cardinal red for the Red, White and Blue.

“To me there’s nothing better. There’s one thing having a team name on your jersey but when you’re wearing the colors. The red, white and blue and you’re representing a whole country, it’s definitely a step above of the other things, representing a school or an organization. It’s definitely top tier.”