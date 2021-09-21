Redbirds looking to win Homers that Help charity event for the Memphis Little League

MEMPHIS – OCTOBER 03: AutoZone Park, home of the Memphis Redbirds baseball team in Memphis, Tennessee on October 3, 2016. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — As the Memphis Redbirds get set to play their final ten games of the season, they are hoping to homer their way to a major donation for the Memphis Little League.

Over this final stretch of the year, Minor League Baseball will donate 50 dollars for every home run hit, home and away, by every Triple-A team. Part of a program called Homers that Help.

The team hitting the most home runs over this final ten game stretch gets an additional 5000 dollars for their charity.

After five games in Jacksonville, the ‘Birds return to Autozone Park for their final homestand of the season, September 29-October 3 against the Charlotte Knights.