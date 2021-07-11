Rebel’s RHP Gunnar Hoglund drafted by Blue Jays 19th overall

DENVER, Colo. — Mississippi Rebels pitcher Gunnar Hoglund was selected 19th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Hoglund was named Saturday starter prior to the season and started every Saturday game for the Rebels in 2020. The sophomore led the team in strikeouts with 37, and had lowest ERA (1.16) among all weekend starters. The Hudson, Florida native was 3-0 with 1.16 ERA, 37 strikeouts and just four walks.

Back in May, Hoglund had to have Tommy John surgery after tearing his ulnar collateral ligament.

