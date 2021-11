OXFORD — Austin Crowley scored 13 points, making three of four from behind the 3-point arc, and three others reached double-figure scoring as the Rebels opened the season by beating New Orleans 82-61.

Derek St. Hilaire led all scorers with 21 points for New Orleans.

Crowley hit all three of his 3-pointers, and added a dunk to boot, in a 20-2 run that turned the game around in the first half.