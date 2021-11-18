CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former ECS star Kameron Jones scored 18 points, fueling a second half rally as Marquette stayed unbeaten, beating Mississippi 78-72 in the opening round of the Charleston Classic.

Darryl Morsell led all scorers with 22 points and Justin Lewis added a career-best 21 points to go along with nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Marquette plays in the winner’s bracket, and OIe Miss falls into the consolation bracket.

Jones’ three-point play with just over 12 minutes to go gave Marquette the 50-49 lead on his way to a career day against the Rebels. Another three-point play at 67-60 gave the Golden Eagles the lead for good.

Jarkel Joiner and Nysier Brooks scored 13 points apiece and for Ole Miss.