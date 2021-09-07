Rebels back in the AP Top 25 after win over Louisville

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) drops back to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MEMPHIS — All in all…it was a very good Labor Day for the Rebels.

They not only opened their season with a resounding win over Louisville in Atlanta, winning without their head coach, but with the win, the Rebels vault into the national polls for the first time since 2016.

With Lane Kiffin watching from home after testing positive for COVID-19, the Rebels jumped out to a 26-nothing halftime lead and never looked back.

Matt Corral throwing for 381 yards and a touchdown, running for another TD as the Rebels put up 569 yards of offense. Snoop Conner scored twice on the ground.

With the win, the Rebels crack the A.P. Top 25, coming in at number-20 this week.

After the win, you just knew the players would have some fun at their head coaches expense.

“Lebby (offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby) did a good job of doing the same thing Kiffin does,” said Rebels quarterback Matt Corral. “So it was like he wasn’t, it was almost like we don’t need him but we need that guy. We need that guy. Big time.”

“It was interesting to see. If they play like that without me on the road, I’m good with that. I’ll just stay here. I’m already here. I don’t have to travel back,” Kiffin said. “It’s actually more stressful. I thought it would be the other way around. When I’m on the game and there’s a headset and I’m in game, it’s not very stressful because you’re in the moment. It’s a lot more stressful watching it, not being able to control everything.”

Kiffin says he expects to be back on the sideline Saturday for the Rebels home opener against Austin Peay.