They are the two highest scoring teams in the SEC.

Two offenses that are averaging a combined 1000 yards a game and they’ll meet Saturday night at a sold out Neyland Stadium, checkered up for the return of Lane Kiffin to Rocky Top.

It’s a marquee moment for Josh Heupel in his first season in Knoxville, riding high after two blowout wins over Missouri and South Carolina with an offense, behind quarterback Hendon Hooker, firing on all cylinders.

But coming to town is maybe the heisman favorite.

Matt corral and the rebels.

Corral with almost 1500 yards passing and 12 touchdowns this year to zero interceptions. He’s also run for 8 TD’’s.

Two offenses that almost mirror each other in pace and points.

“The tempo aspect of it and how that’s managed and practiced. How receivers play positions and get the ball, all of that stuff is the same,” said Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. “We’ve moved a little bit from where they’re at with different plays just like they have with us, but the base system of how it’s practiced, run and efficient during a game is the same.”

“You can see offensively that there’s a rhyme and a reason behind everything they’re doing. They’re going to put defenses in a conflict,” said Vols coach Josh Heupel. “Up-tempo, similar to what we do and I think we are the top two teams as far as plays per minute in power five football. They do a great job of being balanced and creating big plays too.”

The Rebels and Vols kick off Saturday night at 6:30pm in Knoxville.