Rebel Road Trip stops in Memphis with trio of head coaches

MEMPHIS — Another small sign that things are getting back to normal.

For the first time in almost years, the Rebel Road Trip was able to hit the streets, making a stop in Memphis’ Botanic Gardens Tuesday night.

That is where Rebel head coaches Lane Kiffin, Kermit Davis and Yolett McPhee-McCuin were able to talk about everything Rebels with their passionate fan base.

Just another thing that was taken away last year by Covid-19.

Memphis, the first of five stops on the Road Trip and the first for the second year head football coach.

“Yeah, it’s awesome,” Lane Kiffin said. “We haven’t been able to do anything like this so, to get out here and be in Memphis with so many great fans, great players here, it’s awesome.”

“Our team has high expectations. Kind of like Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss football team,” said Kermit Davis. “I like our team. It’s our most complete roster. Love our schedule. We got the Tigers coming to Oxford next year in a big game. So we’re excited about Ole Miss basketball.”

“For us, our motto is NCAA or bust. We’re really pumped,” said Rebels women’s hoops coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. “We were the tenth youngest team in the country. We have everybody returning and then we added some pieces that we were missing.”

The Rebels Road Trip heads to Jackson, Oxford, Gulfport and Tupelo over the next week.