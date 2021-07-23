Razorbacks wing Moses Moody talks Grizzlies ahead of NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The 2021 NBA Draft is less than one week away. Razorbacks wing Moses Moody is one of the top ranked athletes in this year’s draft.

“I’m fluid, I can adapt to any situation.”

At 6’4″, averaging 17 points and nearly 6 rebounds a game for Arkansas, Moody could possibly be a good fit for Memphis with the 17th pick.

“I had a good time with them, I worked with them in Chicago, they came out to watch me work out. So, that was good. I had a great interaction with them. I feel like they have a program that I can implement myself into and be successful in for sure.”

According to nbadraft.com, Moody has excellent physical dimensions, uses his strong frame and long arms to alter shots as a help defender near the rim or harass opponents man-to-man on the perimeter. Good stationary shooter, but needs to speed up his release on 3s off screens and handoffs.

Round 1 of the NBA Draft kicks off Thursday July 29.

