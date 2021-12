FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — J.D. Notae recorded his first career double-double and No. 12 Arkansas rolled to a 86-66 win against Charlotte on Tuesday night in nonconference action. Notae finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Razorbacks (9-0) took control of the game in the first half and never let up.

Arkansas sophomore Jaylin Williams scored a career-high 15 points and added eight rebounds for Arkansas. Four players scored in double-figures for the Razorbacks.

Austin Butler led Charlotte (4-4) with 14 points and Jahmir Young finished with 10.