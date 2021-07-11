Rangers draft Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter 2nd overall

DENVER, Colo. (WREG) — Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter was drafted No. 2 overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Leiter became the seventh Commodore in program history to be taken in the top five.

At Vanderbilt, the sophomore experienced great success over his two seasons, including a standout campaign in year two. Leiter wrapped up his sophomore season by being tabbed as an unanimous first team All-American, while being selected as a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes Award.

The right-hander was also tabbed as the SEC Newcomer of the Year, and received All-SEC first team honors and Newcomer All-SEC recognition, as well.

