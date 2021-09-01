Randolph and Allen to have their numbers retired by the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS — It’s a landmark moment for the Memphis Grizzlies but one we all knew was coming.

Wednesday, the team announced that it will retire the jerseys of two of the best to ever wear the Beale Street Blue, half of the famed Core Four, Zach Randolph and Tony Allen.

The Grizzlies will retire ZBo’s number-50 during their December 11th game against the Houston Rockets.

Randolph is third in franchise history in points, games played and field goals. He’s second in total rebounds but the best in Grizz history in ZBounds, or offensive rebounds.

The Grindfather will have his jersey retired on January 28 when fellow Core Four member Mike Conley is in town with the Utah Jazz.

Allen, who coined the phrase Grit and Grind, is second on the Grizzlies all-time steals list, sixth in games played.

You’ll never see the numbers 50 or 9 ever worn again — the first two numbers ever retired by the Grizzlies.