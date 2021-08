MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday the team waived guard Rajon Rondo. Rondo was acquired by Grizzlies from the Los Angeles Clippers on Aug. 16.

Guard Rajon Rondo has agreed to a contract buyout with Memphis and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 28, 2021

Rondo spent half of last season with the Clippers after coming from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade for Lou Williams. Rondo’s biggest impact came on the sideline, where the 35-year-old guard served as an unofficial assistant coach, bolstering his teammates with pep talks during timeouts.